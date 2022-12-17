MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

