MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Paychex by 179.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

PAYX opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

