MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

