MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $9.32 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

