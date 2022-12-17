MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60B-.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

