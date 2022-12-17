Moonbeam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.21 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.38 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,631,643 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

