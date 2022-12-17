Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.19. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 61,378 shares traded.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.02%.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
