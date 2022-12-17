Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.30

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.19. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 61,378 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

