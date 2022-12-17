Morgan Stanley Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $26.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

