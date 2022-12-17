Morgan Stanley Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $264.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

