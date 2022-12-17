Morgan Stanley Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $30.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.94.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

SUM stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 122,050 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.