Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $106.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.