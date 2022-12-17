Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

MITQ stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.30. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Read More

