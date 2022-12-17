Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.5 %

MUSA opened at $285.97 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Murphy USA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 204.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

