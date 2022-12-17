My DeFi Pet Tops 1-Day Volume of $686,509.20 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $819,574.92 and $686,509.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01465344 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010067 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031765 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.27 or 0.01688487 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.