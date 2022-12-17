Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.59 million and $1.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,683.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00381689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00848598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00613928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00274657 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

