Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

