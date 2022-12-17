Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $141.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00115021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00203242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00055929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040570 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,084,439 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

