Navcoin (NAV) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $126.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00203192 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054238 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040962 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,088,009 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

