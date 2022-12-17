Nblh Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Nblh token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nblh has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $939.79 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00027005 USD and is down -9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,586.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

