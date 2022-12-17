nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Stephens cut their price target on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NCNO opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in nCino by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 61.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
