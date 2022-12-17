Neblio Trading Down 22.7% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and $1.97 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00008440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,702,086 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

