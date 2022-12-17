Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$20.52. The stock has a market cap of C$447.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.85.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$191.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

