New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 148,541 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 48,231,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,013,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

