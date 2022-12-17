Nexum (NEXM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $361,245.04 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.13 or 0.05251360 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00488562 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.62 or 0.28947522 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

