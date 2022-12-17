NFT Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, NFT has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $595,789.49 and approximately $83.24 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00014911 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00228640 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01611145 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,525.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.