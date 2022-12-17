Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.36

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.36 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 196.04 ($2.41). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.43), with a volume of 42,873 shares.

Northbridge Industrial Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.37. The stock has a market cap of £55.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

