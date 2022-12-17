Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NECB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.