Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NECB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.60. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

