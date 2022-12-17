Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.96.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.