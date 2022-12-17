Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.13). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.07), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.
Northgate Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.