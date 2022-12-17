Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $529.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day moving average of $490.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

