Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

