Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $247.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.