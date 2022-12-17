Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVZMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

