NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also

