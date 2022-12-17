NuCypher (NU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

