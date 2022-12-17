Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.
