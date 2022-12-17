NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells $418,717.66 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

