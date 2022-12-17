NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.