NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $192.40 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $38.31 or 0.00228911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $252.62 million and $192.40 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014487 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.16040304 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $191.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

