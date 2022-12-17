Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $214.98 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $214.98 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.06 or 0.07055272 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

