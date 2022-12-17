Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

