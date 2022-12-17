Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 2.96.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is 1.72. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.52 and a 52-week high of 7.68.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.17. The business had revenue of 821.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 661.77 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

