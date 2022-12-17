On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $28.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $16.49 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

