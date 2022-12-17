Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

