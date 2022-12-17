Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.