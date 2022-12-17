Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

