Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $51.37 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $51.37 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014691 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040726 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00229263 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07458035 USD and is down -8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $3,526,953.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

