Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 350,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,868,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,736,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $14,300,000.00.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.06 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

OSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

