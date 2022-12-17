Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 263.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

COWZ stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

