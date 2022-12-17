Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

